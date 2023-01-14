Park Rapids Area School Board Meeting Mi

Park Rapids Area School Board Meeting Minutes Monday November 21st, 2022 6:00 PM Frank White Education Center – Community Room Chairperson Safratowich called the Meeting to order. Members present and order to vote was Dodge, Carlson, Hoyt, Pike, Kocka & Safratowich. Principals Jeff Johnson & Mike LeMeir were present, along with Superintendent Lance Bagstad, Business Manager Kent Fritze, as well as staff and community members. RECITED the Pledge of Allegiance APPROVED Agenda and Addendums as presented. HEARD Student of the month for November – Jillian Neubauer HEARD Public Comment HEARD Project 309 Update APPROVED Consent Items as follows: Carlson/Kocka a. Approve payments Presented for November 2022 b. Approve Minutes of the November 7th, 2022 Working Board Meeting c. Approve Minutes of the November 16th, 2022 Special Board Meeting d. Approve New Hire – Nichole Weston, Co-Head Speech Coach e. Approve New Hire – Kate Hendrickson, C Team Girls Basketball Coach f.Approve New Hire – John Wilhelm, Bus Driver g. Approve Posting – Speech Language Pathologist position - ADDENDUM HEARD Monthly Student Council Report – We are busy with other things and will meet next week to figure out our dress up days for Christmas and to discuss Snow days. HEARD Monthly Superintendent Report- I am setting up meeting dates with local groups to discuss project309 with the community. There were over 450 groups at the MREA conferences. We need to continue to promote our schools and represent our schools. Our turn out for Free December is going well and we are above our goal. HEARD Monthly Business Manager Report- Budgets are being finalized and we are making sure to watch the inflation rates. You will approve the budgets for FY 2022 and FY 2023 later in the meeting. HEARD Monthly Principals’ Report Johnson – We are trying to utilize our Staff days with mini trainings to help with prevention and make things easier on our staff. We are wrapping up tri 1 and getting trimester 2 going. LeMier – We made great connections with our families. We are meeting to start programming for what things will looking like in 2025 with K-6 and 7-12. We are making sure to support our students during this time of year. I meet with he county commissioner about THC edibles and how it effects the school community. Mercil – We just finished conferences and we had positive feedback. We had our 50th day of school last week. We have had great meeting for our reading and math curriculum. Report cards will go out next Thursday and we are doing some fun activities with all of our students. Frank – We are working with all of our students on Attendance and discipline to make sure things are going well this time of year. HEARD Monthly Activities Directors Report – We will have state participants here next meeting. We are well over 300 participants and all of our winter sports are well into swing. It should be a great winter season. HEARD Monthly Community Education Report – We are working on our Winter Brochure. Century adventures continues to grow and thrive. We will be heading to Branson next week so there will be extra cars in the High school bus loop. HEARD Monthly Facilities Director Report- We are working on snow removal and keeping things cleaned up around the building. HEARD Monthly Transportation Director Report- I have gotten our reporting completed and that has been approved. Staffing is an issue in my department. I am hopeful to get more staff. I am projecting a few staff leaving before next school year. HEARD Monthly Director of Curriculum and Instruction Report – PRAVA is going well we have several students working hard with us everyday. We are gearing up for our reading and math reviews to get some more resources. We are working on our Worlds Best Workforce plan and will present that at next meeting. HEARD Monthly Special Education Directors Report- We are meeting with Adsis to figure out what the application looks like in January. We are trying to support our staff to make sure they are getting things completed and taken care of with these support they need from other staff, more time and help from the coordinator. HEARD New Business: a. Approve District Revenues and Expenditures Budget for FY 2022 and FY 2023 Carlson/Pike b. Approve the Design Development package for the Bus Garage as presented by ICS Kocka/Hoyt REVIEWED Enrollment DONATIONS RECEIVED AND APPRECIATED TO FROM AMOUNT/ITEM Century Elem/K. Lembcke Itasca Mantrap $300 Century Elem/M. Rykhus Itasca Mantrap $200 Century Elem/B. Anderson Itasca Mantrap $300 Century Elem/K. Kannegeiser Donorschoose.org STEM Supplies SET dates for Board meeting January 2nd, New Years Holiday 2022 & January 16th, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, February 20th, 2022, Presidents day. Suggested Dates: January 9th and 23rd, February 21st These will be the dates starting in January 2023 REVIEWED Superintendent and Board Evaluation Report – Satisfactory report by the board and by superintendent ADJOURN at 6:51 Dodge/Carlson (Jan. 21, 2023) 162514