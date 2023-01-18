Park Rapids Area School Board Meeting Mi

Park Rapids Area School Board Meeting Minutes Monday September 19th, 2022 6:00 PM Frank White Education Center – Community Room Chairperson Safratowich called the Meeting to order. Members present and order to vote was Dodge, Carlson, Hoyt, Pike, Kocka & Safratowich. Principals Jeff Johnson & Mike LeMeir were present, along with Superintendent Lance Bagstad along with staff and community members. RECITED the Pledge of Allegiance APPROVED Agenda and Addendums as presented. Dodge/Pike HEARD Project 309 Update APPROVED Consent Items as follows: Hoyt/Kocka a. Approve payments Presented for September 2022 b. Approve Minutes of the September 6th, 2022 Working Board Meeting c. Approve Assurance of Compliance of State and Federal Laws for 2022-2023 School Year d. Approve New Hire, Jasmine Williams, High School Custodian e. Approve New Hire, Amanda Lane, Intervener f. Approve Rescinding, New Hire Rhonda Hukriede, Century Elementary Paraprofessional g. Approve Posting, Bus Driver, Route 99 h. Approve Volunteer, Randy Thompson football coach i. Approve Fundraiser, Student Council Mum sale j. Approve Fall Lane Changes- Name Previous Lane New Lane Rachael Andersen BA20/2 BA30/2 Brianna Anderson MA20/9 MA30/9 Rachel Bedel BA/4 BA20/4 Ky Deblieck MA30/10 MA45/10 Elise Erickson MA10/9 MA30/9 TJ Erickson MA10/7 MA30/7 Stephan Funk BA30/11 MA/11 Shane Graham MA30/12 MA45/12 Kristi Goochey MA/4 MA30/4 Emily Haen BA/4 BA10/4 Alicia Hillesland MA20/12 MA30/12 Eric Hillesland MA30/12 MA45/12 Nicole Johnson MA10/8 MA20/8 Alexis Koerbitz MA/6 MA20/6 Emilee Little MA30/8 MA45/8 Savannah Lunak MA/5 MA10/5 JT Luther MA30/12 MA45/12 Jen Michaelson MA10/12 MA20/12 Morgan Miller MA/4 MA20/4 Bill Moore BA10/11 BA20/11 Tarja Nelsen BA/4 BA20/4 Kristen Poehler MA20/9 MA30/9 Patrick Richard BA40/7 MA/7 Christine Sauer MA10/10 MA45/10 Jamie Simon-Linkowitz MA/10 MA10/10 Lexi Skajewski BA20/6 MA/6 Vicki Schroeder MA10/12 MA20/12 Autumn Sturtz BA20/6 MA/6 Gabe Sturtz MA30/8 MA45/8 Brent Vandal BA10/7 MA/7 Chelsie Weeding MA/8 MA10/8 Kathy Wiederin MA/12 MA10/12 HEARD Monthly Superintendent Report- The first couple weeks have gone well, thanks for all of everyone’s efforts. Very happy about how things are going with Project 309 and we are staying on schedule. Our enrollment looks great. HEARD Monthly Business Manager Report- Finalizing our audit that is going well. Tonight you will certify our levy and that is preliminary but will be finalized in December. HEARD Monthly Principals’ Report LeMier – We have a lot of things going on and things are coming together. We are wrapping up fall bench mark and we are looking at goals for the year. We have made a lot of adjustments with more kids in our building and things are starting to work out well. Our new CTE AG teacher is working with 6th graders on Hunters safety and 7th graders on fur and trapping. Johnson – Things have been fast an furious but things have been good. We are happy about how things are going in our classrooms. With enrollment up we are looking at how things are going to level out for the next couple trimesters. We are still focusing on bringing our 7th and 8th graders into this building and still trying to figure out where we are at. Mercil – We have had a lot of firsts with several different age groups coming in at different times. We have picture day this week and working on planning for PLC’s and goals for this year. We have book fair next week as well as finishing up staffing. Frank – I’ve been very impressed with our students and it has been very fun to build relationship with students. As well as expectations of our students. HEARD Monthly Activities Directors Report – Activities are going well. It was great to see a lot of people out and about for homecoming week. We are almost midseason and things are going well. HEARD Monthly Community Education Report – We have some 3 year old spots available in the afternoon. Average of 110-120 kids in century adventures each day. Rosie is working on fun activities and things for our kids to do. We have 122 kids K-4 in the panther Pack football. HEARD Monthly Facilities Director Report- We had a fire alarm last night, faulty censor was replaced this morning. We have some bleachers up for Tennis and those are coming together. HEARD Monthly Transportation Director Report- The first two weeks were crazy and busses are full. We are picking up a lot of students at several stops in town so I am looking at one in town route. HEARD Monthly Director of Curriculum and Instruction Report – We have 13 staff in PRAVA, this year we have 32 students enrolled, full time and concurrently in our regular school. On September 7th we were notified that we can have a supplemental program in a smaller scope for needs of our students. HEARD Monthly Special Education Directors Report- We have a lot of needs and a lot of students coming in with needs. We are evaluating staffing needs. We are going to be offering some training for our staff during early outs. We are looking at getting our PAWN and Up north Learning center boards for a meeting in October. HEARD Old Business a. Approve Second Reading – Policy 220 School Board Pledge of Allegiance – Dodge/Carlson HEARD New Business: b. Approve 2022 payable 2023 Levy at MAXIMUM – Pike/Carlson c. Approve the Century School Design Development Submission as presented by ICS with the approval to proceed to Construction Documents. Kocka/Dodge REVIEWED Enrollment DONATIONS RECEIVED AND APPRECIATED TO FROM AMOUNT/ITEM Mrs. Poehlers Class Donorschoose.org 5 sets of Snowshoes Mrs. Morris' Class Donorschoose.org Rug and Flexible seating Community Ed/Community Garden Curt McCabe $75.00 ADJOURN at 6:43PM Dodge/Pike