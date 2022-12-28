Osage township Becker County Notice of f

Osage township Becker County Notice of filing for Town Offices to be elected Notice is hereby given that a town election will be held in the Township of Osage, Becker County, Minnesota, on Tuesday, the 14 Day of March, 2023. The first day for filing affidavits of candidacy will be Tuesday, Jan.3, 2023. The last day will be Tuesday, the 17 day of January, 2023, at 5:00p.m. Filings may be made with Clerk Eileen Hache. You can either make an appointment by calling 218-878-9218 or emailing osagetownshipclerk@gmail.com . You may file without appointment by coming to Town Hall at 24770 Co. Hwy 48, Osage on Tuesday 17, 2023 between the hours of 1:00p.m. To 5:00 p.m. The following terms will be expiring: 1 Township Supervisor for the term of 3 years 1 Township Treasurer for the term of 2 years Filing Fee is $2.00 Date: 12/19/2022 Township Clerk Eileen Hache (218-878-9218) (Dec. 28, 2022) 133636