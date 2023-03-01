OSAGE TOWNSHIP BECKER COUNTY, MN NOTICE OF: ANNUAL MEETING & ELECTION OF TOWNSHIP OFFICERS Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Osage Township, County of Becker, and State of Minnesota that the Annual Election of town officers and Annual Town Meeting will be held on: Tuesday- March 14, 2023 Osage Community Center 24770 County Highway 48 Osage, Minnesota 56570 Polling Hours will be: 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm at which time voters will elect: 1 Supervisor – 3 year term: (Candidate Peter Ennen) 1 Treasurer -2 year term: (Candidate Kandess Erickson) Write ins Welcome The annual Meeting will commence shortly after closing of the polls-Approx. 8:15pm to conduct all necessary business-including voter approval of the 2024 township tax levy. The Board of Canvass will certify the township Election results at the end of the Annual Meeting. In case of inclement weather-alternate date will be Tuesday, March 21, 2023. If you wish to vote absentee contact the Becker County Auditor Treasurer’s office Eileen Hache Osage Township Clerk (March 1 & 4, 2023) 199110