ORDINANCE NO. 621 AMENDING THE PARK RAPI

ORDINANCE NO. 621 AMENDING THE PARK RAPIDS CITY CODE OF ORDINANCES, CHAPTER 36 FEE SCHEDULE, SECTION 36.12 AIRPORT FEES The City Council of the City of Park Rapids does hereby ordain amendments to the Park Rapids City Code, Chapter 36 Fee Schedule, Section 36.12 Airport Fees as follows: old language stricken and highlighted, new language italicized and underlined: TITLE III: ADMINISTRATION CHAPTER 36. FEE SCHEDULE §36.12 AIRPORT FEES. Type of Fee Fee Amount Reference Airport Hanger 1 – 6 $1,318 annually $1,357 annually Ord. 603 621 Airport Hanger 7 – 8 $1,717 annually $1,768 annually Ord. 603 621 Airport Hanger 9 – 10 $1,651 annually $1,700 annually Ord. 603 621 Airport Hanger 11 – 16 $1,267 annually $1,305 annually Ord. 603 621 Airport Hanger 17 – 22 $1,774 annually $1,827 annually Ord. 603 621 Airport Hanger 23 $3,141 annually $3,235 annually Ord. 603 621 Airport Hanger 24 – 28 $1,723 annually$1,775 annually Ord. 603 621 Airport Hanger 29 $3,436 annually $3,540 annually Ord. 603 621 Airport Hanger 30 – 36 $2,311 annually $2,381 annually Ord. 603 621 Airport Hanger 37 – 43 $2,245 annually $2,313 annually Ord. 603 621 Airport Hanger 44 $3,338 annually $3,438 annually Ord. 603 621 First Reading May 9, 2023. Final Reading May 23, 2023. Adopted upon publication. (May 31, 2023) 227885