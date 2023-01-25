ORDINANCE NO. 618 REZONING LAND TO R-B R

ORDINANCE NO. 618 REZONING LAND TO R-B RESIDENTIAL BUSINESS TRANSITIONAL IN THE CITY OF PARK RAPIDS PID #32.23.00710 The City Council of the City of Park Rapids does ordain: Land is to be rezoned from R-1 (Single Family Residential District) to R-B (Residential Business Transitional District) for PID #32.23.00710, and which its location is described as: Rezoned from R-1 to R-B: 32.23.00710 That part of the North Half of the Northeast Quarter (N 1/2 NE 1/4) of Section Twenty-three (23), Township One Hundred Forty (140) North, Range Thirty-five (35) West of the 5th Principal, Meridian described as follows: Beginning at the Northwest corner of Lot 9, Block 2, BISHOP’S WOODLAWN ADDITION, according to the recorded plat thereof; thence North 5 07’55” East 515.33 feet; thence North 85 24’23” East 249.86 feet to the intersection with the westerly right of way line of Minnesota Trunk Highway 71; thence South 31 37’15” East, along said right-of-way line 331.66 feet; thence southeasterly 272.69 feet along said right-of-way line, a tangential curve concave to the Northeast having a central angle of 7 52’18” and a radius of 1984.86 feet, to the intersection with the easterly extension of the North line of said BISHOP’S WOODLAWN ADDITION; thence South 86 52’47” West, along said easterly extension and the North line of said BISHOP’S WOODLAWN ADDITION, 536.09 feet to the point of beginning. HUBBARD COUNTY, MINNESOTA First Reading December 13th, 2022. Adopted this 10th day of January 2023. This Ordinance will become effective upon publication. Adopted by the Park Rapids City Council on January 10th, 2023. (Jan. 25, 2023) 169551