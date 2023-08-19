ORDER SETTING FORTH INITIAL DESCRIPTION AND SETTING HEARING DATE WHEREAS, the town board of Osage Township, Becker County, Minnesota was presented a petition at its meeting the 10th day of August, 2023 requesting the vacation of a road; That portion of McKinley Street lying between Lots Three (3) and Four (4) of Block Three (3) and Lots One (1) and Ten (10) of Block Four (4) in the Plat of the Townsite of Osage, according to the Plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the County Recorder in and for the County of Becker and the State of Minnesota. WHEREAS, the petition contained a description of the road, [a description of the portion to be altered or vacated], the names of the owners over which the [proposed] road passes, [and the point of beginning, general course, and termination of the proposed road]; WHEREAS, Minn. Stat. Section 164.07 subd. 2 requires the town board to make an order describing as nearly as practicable the road to be vacated, describing the several tracts of land through which the road passes, and fixing a time and place when and where the town board will meet and act upon the petition; NOW, THEREFORE, IT IS HEREBY ORDERED that: 1. The road proposed to be vacated is described as: That portion of McKinley Street lying between Lots Three (3) and Four (4) of Block Three (3) and Lots One (1) and Ten (10) of Block Four (4) in the Plat of the Townsite of Osage, according to the Plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the County Recorder in and for the County of Becker and the State of Minnesota. 2. The several tracts of land through which the road passes and their owners are Owners Parcel ID Klotz Family Trust 210440000 Klotz Family Trust 210439000 Charles Gruel 210442000 Kenneth Pruitt, Cyrus Gust 210446000 3. The Osage Town Board will conduct a hearing at 7:00 p.m. on the 28th day of August, 2023 at the Osage Town Hall to examine the road, receive public comment, consider the proposed action, and act on the petition. NOTICE OF RIGHT TO APPEAL Affected landowners have the right of appeal as provided in the Minn. Stat. Section 164.07, subd. 7 to seek judicial review of damages, need and purpose if the town board does decide to establish or alter a town road. Dated 8/11/2023 BY THE TOWN BOARD /s/ Town Clerk /s/ Chair Town board (Aug. 19 & 26, 2023) 250318