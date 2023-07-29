Office of the Minnesota Secretary of Sta

Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State Assumed Name Amendment to Assumed Name Assumed Name: Itasca-Mantrap Electric Cooperative Principal Place of Business: 16930 Co Rd 6 Park Rapids, MN 56470 Name holders: Name: Itasca-Mantrap Co-op Electrical Ass’n Address: 16930 Co Rd 6 Park Rapids, MN 56470 5. This certificate is an amendment of Certificate of Assumed Name File Number:491846000023 Originally filed on: 06/04/2021 Under the name: Itasca-Mantrap Cooperative Services I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as ifl had this document under oath. /s/ Christine M. Fox Date: 7/20/23 (July 29; Aug 2, 2023) 244516