NOTICE TO RESIDENTS OF CARSONVILLE TOWNS

NOTICE TO RESIDENTS OF CARSONVILLE TOWNSHIP MARCH 14, 2023 IS TOWNSHIP ELECTION DAY ELECTION HOURS ARE 5PM TO 8PM TO FILL THE FOLLOWING POSITIONS: 1 SUPERVISOR 3 YEAR TERM 1 TREASURER 2 YEAR TERM THE BOARD OF CANVASS WILL MEET IMMEDIATLEY AFTER THE COUNTING OF THE BALLOTS TO CERTIFY THE ELECTION. THE ANNUAL MEETING WILL BEGIN AT 8:15 PM. ABSENTEE VOTING WILL BE HANDLED BY THE AUDITOR-TREASURER’S OFFICE IN DETROIT LAKES, DURING REGULAR BUSINESS HOURS. In the event of inclement weather the Election and Meeting will be postponed to March 21, 2023. If you have any questions, please call Helen Drewes Township Clerk 218 255 1227 (Feb. 22; March 1, 8 & 11, 2023) 193223