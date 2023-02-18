NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS Hubbard County Hig

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS Hubbard County Highway Department Advertisement for Bids Sealed bids will be received until 11:00 A.M., on Wednesday March 15th, 2023 by Jed A. Nordin, Hubbard County Engineer, on behalf of the Hubbard County Board of Commissioners, at the Hubbard County Highway Department, 101 Crocus Hill Street, Park Rapids, Minnesota 56470, for Aggregate Surfacing, Class 1 on various Hubbard County and Township Roads. Project No. C.P. 29-23-02. Items of work are approximately: 56,954 Tons of Aggregate Surfacing, Class 1. 5,000 Cu. Yd. Stockpile Aggregate (SV) Class 1 Project Location: Various County and Township Roads within the Northern Half of Hubbard County. Bid Proposal may be examined and obtained at the Hubbard County Public Works Office, 101 Crocus Hill Street, Park Rapids, MN 56470 or from the Hubbard County webpage at: http://www.co.hubbard.mn.us/departments/public_works/highway_department/construction.php Click on “Construction”, then on “Egram Project Information” to bring you to the ONEOFFICE website. Or go directly from the ONEOFFICE website at: https://egram.co.hubbard.mn.us/oneoffice/ Contractors and interested parties can download the Bid Proposal at no cost from the ONEOFFICE website. When at the ONEOFFICE webpage select the Bidding icon. This will bring you to the list of Contracts in Bidding. Select the DETAILS icon to the left of the project name for CP 29-23-02, the contract bidding. Go to the Available to Download section on this next page and select the “PROPOSAL – BID PROPOSAL.PDF” to download. Contractors who intend to Submit a Bid Proposal on this Contract must obtain a complete Proposal to become a Plan Holder and receive addendums. Contact the Hubbard County Highway Department at: (218) 732-3302 with questions. Bids must be accompanied by a certified check or corporate surety bond made payable to the Hubbard County Treasurer for at least 5% of the total amount of bid in the proposal. Bids must be returned in a Sealed Envelope and clearly labeled “PROJECT NO. CP 29-23-02” in the lower left-hand corner. Bids will be opened and read publicly by Jed A. Nordin, County Engineer, or a designated representative at the Hubbard County Public Works Office, on behalf of the Hubbard County Board of Commissioners, immediately after the hour set for receiving bids. The Hubbard County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities therein, and further reserves the right to award the contract to serve the best interests of Hubbard County. No faxed or scanned bids will be allowed. Jed A. Nordin, P.E. Hubbard County Engineer (Feb. 18 & 25; March 4, 2023) 194968