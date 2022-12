NOTICE TO CARSONVILLE TOWNSHIP RESIDENTS FILING FOR TOWNSHIP OFFICES WILL BE OPEN FROM JANUARY 3,2023 TO JANUARY 17, 2023. OFFICES TO BE FILLED ARE: 1 SUPERVISOR, 3 YEAR TERM 1 TREASURER, 2 YEAR TERM FILING FOR THESE POSITIONS CAN BE DONE WITH THE TOWNSHIP CLERK AT HER OFFICE AT 22119 480TH AVE. PLEASE CALL FOR AN APPOINTMENT. THE FILING PERIOD CLOSES AT 5PM ON JANUARY 17TH. TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE CALL: HELEN DREWES, CLERK 218 255 1227 (Dec. 17, 21 & 31, 2022) 130634