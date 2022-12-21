NOTICE TO BIDDERS PRINTING AND PUBLISHIN

NOTICE TO BIDDERS PRINTING AND PUBLISHING Sealed bids, utilizing a Hubbard County Bidder Form, will be received by the Hubbard County Board of Commissioners at the Office of the County Administrator in the Government Center at Park Rapids, Minnesota until 4:30 PM on December 29, 2022, for the following: The publication of the Delinquent Tax Notice and List of the County of Hubbard as provided in Minnesota Statutes §279.07-§279.09, the Proceedings of the County Board as provided in Minnesota Statutes §375.12, and any and all other legal notices and publications of the County of Hubbard for the year 2022. Separate sealed bids will also be received for the printing of the first and second publications of the Annual Financial Statement of Hubbard County as provided in Minnesota Statutes §375.17. Bidders must stipulate their lowest classified rate paid by commercial users for comparable space including cash discounts, multiple insertion discounts, and similar benefits extended to regular customers, their maximum rate allowable by law, and the rates which will actually be charged. Bidder forms are available in the Administrator’s Office and their utilization will be required. In addition to the Hubbard County Bidders Form, bidders are asked to set up and submit this Notice as a sample publication, using the type styles and sizes proposed, along with a typical charge for the same. Maximum rates are governed by Minnesota Statutes §331A.06. The County Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any irregularities or informalities therein, and to award the contract to other than the lowest bidder if, in their discretion, the interests of the County will be best served thereby. /s/ Jeff Cadwell Hubbard County Administrator (Dec. 10, 14, 17, 21 & 24, 2022) 127841