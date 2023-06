NOTICE: STRAIGHT RIVER TOWNSHIP Shall meet on Tuesday, June 20th, 2023 at 6:00 pm at the Town Hall, 11971 129th Ave, Menahga. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss and approve a plan from Karvakko Engineering for the Hinds Lake Access project. This is the only business to be discussed at this meeting. (June 10, 2023) 231915