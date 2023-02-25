NOTICE STRAIGHT RIVER TOWNSHIP ANNUAL ME

NOTICE STRAIGHT RIVER TOWNSHIP ANNUAL MEETING AND ELECTION OF OFFICERS To be held, in-person, at the town hall, Tuesday March 14th, 2023. Election poll hours are 5:00pm to 8:00pm. The annual meeting will start immediately following the close of polls. In case of inclement weather, the election and annual meeting will be held Tuesday March 21st, 2023, same time and location. Offices to be filled are: 1 – Supervisor, 3 yr. term 1 – Clerk, 2 yr. term The Board of Canvass will meet immediately following the annual meeting. Kari Weston Clerk, Straight River Township (Feb. 25, 2023) 197096