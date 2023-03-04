NOTICE: Savannah Township ~ 2023 ANNUAL ELECTION OF TOWN OFFICERS & ANNUAL TOWN MEETING To be held TUESDAY, MARCH 14, 2023 36387 Co Hwy 46 Park Rapids, MN POLLING HOURS ARE 5:00-8:00 PM At which time voters will elect: 1 Supervisor – 3-year term 1 Treasurer – 2-year term Annual Meeting will commence shortly after closing of the polls, with Board of Canvas following. To obtain an absentee ballot, contact Becker County Treasurers Office In case of inclement weather, the alternate date will be Tuesday, March 21, 2023 Barbara Busch ~ Savannah Township Clerk Monthly Meetings held the 2nd Monday of the month (March 4, 2023) 198830