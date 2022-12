Notice of Public Meeting Henrietta Towns

Notice of Public Meeting Henrietta Township Residents are encouraged to attend the public meeting to be held at the Henrietta Township Hall, 19401 State 226, Park Rapids, MN 56470. Date: January 10, 2023 Time: 7:00PM to 8:00PM Planning Commission Meeting will follow at 8:00pm Regarding parcel # 13.30.01540 Property Address: 17361 169th Avenue, Park Rapids, MN 56470 Property Owners: John Holler & Sarah Holler Reason for public meeting is to air any questions or feedback on a request to rezone from Ag/Forest to Rural Residential. Questions prior to the meeting can be answered by contacting: Gary Korsgaden 218-252-5812 Henrietta Township Zoning Administrator Replies in writing may be sent to: Gary Korsgaden, Henrietta Township Zoning Administrator, PO Box 81, Park Rapids, MN 56470 (Dec. 28, 2022) 136360