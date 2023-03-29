Notice of Public Hearing Tyler Lenz seek

Notice of Public Hearing Tyler Lenz seeks approval from Henrietta Township to rezone Parcel 13.18.01610. Splitting off 5 acres, being classified Rural Residential, and the remaining 3.9 acres classified Residential. Property Address: 16772 Eclipse Drive, Park Rapids, MN 56470 A Public Hearing to hear concerns will be held on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 from 7:00pm to 8:00pm at the Henrietta Town Hall, 19401 State 226, Park Rapids, MN 56470. A Planning Commission Meeting will follow at 8:00pm. You are encouraged to attend this public meeting. If you unable to attend in person and would like to attend by phone or virtual meeting, please contact Henrietta Township Clerk, Ann Lempola at 218-252-6526 on or before April 10, 2023. Questions or comments may be directed to: Gary Korsgaden, Zoning Administrator : 218-252-5812 Written comments should be mailed to: Gary Korsgaden Henrietta Township Zoning Administrator PO Box 81 Park Rapids, MN 56470 (March 29, 2023) 207602