NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TAX ABATEMENT I

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TAX ABATEMENT INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 309 (PARK RAPIDS AREA SCHOOLS) NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the School Board (the “Board”) of Independent School District No. 309 (Park Rapids Area Schools), Becker and Hubbard Counties, Minnesota (the “District”), will meet at or after 6:00 p.m. on Monday, July 10, 2023, at Park Rapids High School, located at 401 Huntsinger Avenue in the City of Park Rapids, Minnesota (the “City”), to conduct a public hearing to consider granting a property tax abatement under Minnesota Statutes, Sections 469.1812 through 469.1815, as amended (the “Abatement Act”), for all or a portion of the District’s share of property taxes for certain property located in the City (the “Property”) to be developed by Heartland Lakes Development Commission, a Minnesota non-profit corporation, or an affiliate thereof or entity related thereto (the “Developer”). The Developer proposes to acquire the Property and construct and equip thereon an approximately 58-unit, 2 building multifamily workforce housing development (the “Project”). Note that the public hearing on this abatement was originally scheduled for June 19, 2023, but has been rescheduled to July 10, 2023. The Property where the Project will be located is at Finley Street in the City with a property identification number of 32.19.00500. Following the public hearing, the Board will consider a resolution granting an abatement of all or a portion of the District’s share of property taxes on the Property and the inflationary value on the existing facility with a property tax identification number of 32.19.00300 for a period of up to fifteen (15) years. The District estimates that the total amount of the abatements over 15 years will be approximately $290,117. At the time and place fixed for the public hearing, the District will give all persons who appear at the hearing an opportunity to express their views with respect to the Project and the proposed abatements. In addition, interested persons may direct any questions or file written comments regarding the Project and the proposed abatements with the Superintendent at or prior to said public hearing. Dated: June 14, 2023 BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 309 (PARK RAPIDS AREA SCHOOLS) /s/ Lance Bagstad Superintendent Independent School District No. 309 (June 14 & 17, 2023) 232794