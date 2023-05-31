NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TAX ABATEMENT H

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TAX ABATEMENT HUBBARD COUNTY, MINNESOTA NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Commissioners (the “Board”) of Hubbard County, Minnesota (the “County”) will meet at or after 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in the County Board Room of the County Government Center, located at 301 Court Avenue, Park Rapids, Minnesota, to conduct a public hearing to consider granting a property tax abatement under Minnesota Statutes, Sections 469.1812 through 469.1815, as amended (the “Abatement Act”), for all or a portion of the County’s share of property taxes for certain property located in the County (the “Property”) to be developed by Heartland Lakes Development Commission, a Minnesota non-profit corporation, or an affiliate thereof or entity related thereto (the “Developer”). The Developer proposes to acquire the Property and construct and equip thereon an approximately 58-unit, 2 building multifamily workforce housing development (the “Project”). The Property where the Project will be located is at Finley Street, Park Rapids, Minnesota, in the County with a property identification number of 32.19.00500. Following the public hearing, the Board will consider a resolution granting an abatement of all or a portion of the County’s share of property taxes on the Property and the inflationary value on the existing facility with a property tax identification number of 32.19.00300 for a period of up to fifteen (15) years. The County estimates that the total amount of the abatements over 15 years will be approximately $537,274. At the time and place fixed for the public hearing, the Board will give all persons who appear at the hearing an opportunity to express their views with respect to the Project and the proposed abatements. In addition, interested persons may direct any questions or file written comments regarding the Project and the proposed abatements with the County Administrator at or prior to said public hearing. Dated: May 31, 2023 BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS OF HUBBARD COUNTY, MINNESOTA /s/ Jeff Cadwell County Administrator Hubbard County, Minnesota (May 31; June 3 & 7, 2023) 227737