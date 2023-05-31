NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TAX ABATEMENT C

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TAX ABATEMENT CITY OF PARK RAPIDS, MINNESOTA NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council (the “City Council”) of the City of Park Rapids, Minnesota (the “City”) will meet at or after 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in the City Council Chambers of City Hall, located at 212 West Second Street in the City, to conduct a public hearing to consider granting a property tax abatement under Minnesota Statutes, Sections 469.1812 through 469.1815, as amended (the “Abatement Act”), for all or a portion of the City’s share of property taxes for certain property located in the City (the “Property”) to be developed by Heartland Lakes Development Commission, a Minnesota non-profit corporation , or an affiliate thereof or entity related thereto (the “Developer”). The Developer proposes to acquire the Property and construct and equip thereon an approximately 58-unit, 2 building multifamily workforce housing development (the “Project”). The Property is located at 317 Career Path the City and with a property identification number of 32.19.00300. Following the public hearing, the City Council will consider a resolution granting an abatement of all or a portion of the City’s share of property taxes on the Property for a period of up to fifteen (15) years. The City estimates that the total amount of the abatements over 15 years will be approximately $823,024. At the time and place fixed for the public hearing, the City Council will give all persons who appear at the hearing an opportunity to express their views with respect to the Project and the proposed abatements. In addition, interested persons may direct any questions or file written comments regarding the Project and the proposed abatements with the City Administrator/Treasurer at or prior to said public hearing. (May 31, 2023) 227965