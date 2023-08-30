Notice of Public Hearing Notice is hereb

Notice of Public Hearing Notice is hereby given to the residents of Park Rapids, Minnesota, of public hearings scheduled for Monday, September 11, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at a Planning Commission Meeting to be held at Park Rapids City Hall, 212 Second Street West, Park Rapids, MN 56470. All persons wishing to speak regarding these issues, either in writing or in person, will be heard at this time. A. Request to consider an amendment to Section 151.188 (Signs Permitted in Highway Business (B-1) District) of the Park Rapids City Code from Shawn Gray/Espresso 34 to allow for a minimum of 150 sq ft of signage on B-1 zoned property (current limit is 2 sq ft per front foot of building abutting a public right-of-way). B. Request to consider a Comprehensive Plan Revision from Single Family Residential to Commercial for Hubbard County Food Shelf (Owner: Barbara Vanorsdel) for one parcel located at the northwest corner of Eastern Ave N and Charles Street, PID#32.43.43500. Parcels to the south and east are zoned B-1 and parcels to the west and north are zoned R-1. C. Request to consider a Zoning District Boundary Amendment from R-1 Single Family Residential to B-1 Highway Business District OR R-B Residential – Business Transitional District for Hubbard County Food Shelf (Owner: Barbara Vanorsdel) for one parcel located at the northwest corner of Eastern Ave N and Charles Street, PID#32.43.43500. Parcels to the south and east are zoned B-1 and parcels to the west and north are zoned R-1. All applicable legal descriptions and documents are available for public review at City Hall, Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30. Ben Oleson, AICP, City Planner oleson@hometownplanning.com 320-759-1560 (Aug. 30, 2023) 253102