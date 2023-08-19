NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREB

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 for the purpose of considering the proposed: Amendments to County Ordinance No. 17 - Shoreland Management Ordinance For Professional Services Business Use Category The hearing will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the Hubbard County Board Room, Room 324, Hubbard County Government Center, 301 Court Avenue, Park Rapids, MN 56470. Copies of the proposed changes to the Shoreland Management Ordinance are available for public review during regular business hours in the Environmental Services Office, located on the Second Floor, Hubbard County Government Center, or on the Hubbard County website. The public is invited to attend and to present oral or written comments for or against the proposed changes to the Shoreland Management Ordinance before the Hubbard County Board of Commissioners take action. Written comments on the proposed amendments may be sent to Jeff Cadwell, Administrator, at 301 Court Ave., Park Rapids, MN 56470 or by email to jeff.cadwell@co.hubbard.mn.us. Arrangements will be made to accommodate those with accessibility needs upon advance notice to the Hubbard County Administrator’s Office. (Aug. 19 & 26, 2023) 250313