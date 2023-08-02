Notice of Public Hearing Notice is hereb

Notice of Public Hearing Notice is hereby given to the residents of Park Rapids, Minnesota, of public hearings scheduled for Monday, August 14, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at a Planning Commission Meeting to be held at Park Rapids City Hall, 212 Second Street West, Park Rapids, MN 56470. All persons wishing to speak regarding these issues, either in writing or in person, will be heard at this time. A. Request to consider a Conditional Use Permit from Real Solar on behalf of Kevin Brauer at 716 Park Ave N Unit #16 for a roof mounted active solar system located in an R-2 Single, 2-Family and Townhouse Residential District and SO Shoreland Overlay District. PID#32.94.01600. B. Request to consider a Zoning District Boundary Amendment for Headwaters Housing Development Commission from R-1 Single Family Residential District to Planned Unit Development District for property consisting of approximately 32,992 square feet, located at 607 and 615 Middle Avenue South. Property to the North, West and East is zoned R-1 and property to the south is C-1 and R-2. PIDs#32.50.01810 and 32.50.01820. C. Request to consider a Conditional Use Permit from Headwaters Housing Development Commission for a Planned Unit Development General Concept and Development Plan involving two single-family homes that would be located approximately 11 and 12 feet from the road right-of-way of Middle Avenue South, located at 607 and 615 Middle Avenue South. PIDs#32.50.01810 and 32.50.01820. D. Request to consider a Major Modification to Conditional Use Permit Resolution 2022-116 for Kasey & Crystal Krautkremer of Abstract Properties, LLC at 1104 Park Ave South, located in a B-1 Highway Business District, to add to the previously approved uses of the property the following: outdoor sales of storage sheds; garage door sales; event room to be available for public rental. PID#32.25.05000 and 32.25.08630. All applicable legal descriptions and documents are available for public review at City Hall, Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30. Ben Oleson, AICP, City Planner oleson@hometownplanning.com 320-759-1560 (Aug. 2, 2023) 245649