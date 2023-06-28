Notice of Public Hearing Notice is hereb

Notice of Public Hearing Notice is hereby given to the residents of Park Rapids, Minnesota, of a public hearing scheduled for Monday, July 10, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at a Planning Commission Meeting to be held at Park Rapids City Hall, 212 Second Street West, Park Rapids, MN 56470. All persons wishing to speak regarding this issue, either in writing or in person, will be heard at this time. A. Amendment to Chapter 151 of the City Code to create provisions allowing for planned unit developments in non-shoreland areas of the City. The proposed amendments would allow for a process to consider developments that deviate from normal requirements of established zoning districts, including by mixing various land uses or relaxing minimum lot or setback standards, if the particular areas to be developed can offer greater value to the community and can preserve the community’s health, welfare and safety than if those same areas were to be developed as a single purpose zoning district. All applicable legal descriptions and documents are available for public review at City Hall, Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30. Ben Oleson, AICP, City Planner oleson@hometownplanning.com 320-759-1560 (#RunDates#) #ADid#