NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereb

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held before the Park Rapids City Council at the Park Rapids City Council Chambers located at 212 Second Street West, Park Rapids, MN, 56470, beginning at 6:00 p.m. on June 27th, 2023 to consider a variance request to allow for a minor subdivision of an unsewered lot with a lot width of less than 200 feet at parcel number 32.19.04031 in the City of Park Rapids. Those with the desire to be heard may direct questions or comments to City Hall at 212 Second Street West, Park Rapids, MN 56470. (June 14, 2023) 233104