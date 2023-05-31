Notice of Public Hearing Notice is hereb

Notice of Public Hearing Notice is hereby given to the residents of Park Rapids, Minnesota, of public hearings scheduled for Monday, June 12, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at a Planning Commission Meeting to be held at Park Rapids City Hall, 212 Second Street West, Park Rapids, MN 56470. All persons wishing to speak regarding these issues, either in writing or in person, will be heard at this time. A. Consider a Variance Request from Hubbard County DAC located at 320 Career Path to allow for chickens in a B-1 Highway Business District, PID32.19.04031. B. Consider a Preliminary Plat/Subdivision and Variance Request from Heartland Lakes Development Commission to divide property located north of Charles Street and West of Career Path into two parcels that will be accessed from a temporary private driveway easement rather than a public road. Parcel A consisting of 3.87 acres and Parcel B consisting of 15.87 acres. PID#32.19.00500 C. Consider a Comprehensive Plan Amendment for Heartland Lakes Development Commission for a revision changing from Agricultural and Commercial to Multi-family Residential for property located north of Charles Street and West of Career Path, PID#32.19.00500. D. Consider a Zoning District Boundary Amendment for Heartland Lakes Development Commission from AG-1 Agricultural and B-1 Highway Business to R-3 Medium Density Residential District for property consisting of approximately 20 acres, located north of Charles Street and West of Career Path. Property to the North and East is zoned AG-1 and property to the south and west is B-1 and R-3. PID#32.19.00500. E. Consider a Conditional Use Permit from Heartland Lakes Development Commission to create 58 units of new housing on proposed Parcel B consisting of three buildings – #1 will include 30 units of studio and one bedroom units; #2 will include 28 units of one, two and three bedroom units and #3 will be a community space available for the residents of the property. Property is located north of Charles Street and West of Career Path. PID#32.19.00500. All applicable legal descriptions and documents are available for public review at City Hall, Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30. Ben Oleson, AICP, City Planner oleson@hometownplanning.com 320-759-1560 (May 31, 2023) 228129