NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREB

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Commissioners (the “Board”) of Hubbard County, Minnesota (the “County”) Public Hearing will begin at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in the County Board Room of the County Government Center, located at 301 Court Avenue, Park Rapids, Minnesota, to conduct a public hearing to consider approving the proposed Capital Improvement Plan. Copies of the proposed Capital Improvement Plan are available for public review during regular business hours in the Administrator’s Office, located in Room 327, Third Floor, Hubbard County Government Center, or on the Hubbard County website. At the time and place fixed for the public hearing, the Board will give all persons who appear at the hearing an opportunity to express their views with respect to the proposed Capital Improvement Plan. In addition, interested persons may direct any questions or file written comments regarding the Project and the proposed abatements with the County Administrator at or prior to said public hearing. Dated: May 16, 2023 BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS OF HUBBARD COUNTY, MINNESOTA /s/ Jeff Cadwell County Administrator Hubbard County, Minnesota (May 27, 2023) 227131