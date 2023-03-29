Notice of Public Hearing Notice is hereb

Notice of Public Hearing Notice is hereby given to the residents of Park Rapids, Minnesota, of public hearings scheduled for Monday, April 10, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at a Planning Commission Meeting to be held at Park Rapids City Hall, 212 Second Street West, Park Rapids, MN 56470. All persons wishing to speak regarding these issues, either in writing or in person, will be heard at this time. A. Request to consider a Conditional Use Permit for The Golf Cavern, LLC to operate an entertainment business (golf simulation) located at 1104 Park Ave S Ste #4 and located in a B-1 Highway Business District, owned by Abstract Properties, LLC. PID#32.25.05000. B. Request to consider a Conditional Use Permit for ISD#309 Century School, 501 Helten Ave for various improvements including construction of new administration building; a new bus garage; parking lot with 2 entrances along Monico Lane; pick up/drop off lane; playground equipment; and stormwater management improvements. Property is zoned R-1 Single Family Residential and AG-1 Agricultural. PID#32.83.02012. C. Request to consider a Conditional Use Permit for KI Developers Park Rapids, LLC to allow for expansion of an existing senior housing, assisted living and memory care facility from 88 to 175 total units in two separate phases. Property is located at 1006 Crocus Hill St. and is zoned R-B Residential-Business Transitional District. PID#32.49.90200. All applicable legal descriptions and documents are available for public review at City Hall, Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (March 29, 2023) #ADid#