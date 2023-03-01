Notice of Public Hearing Notice is hereb

Notice of Public Hearing Notice is hereby given to the residents of Park Rapids, Minnesota, of a public hearing scheduled for Monday, March 13, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at a Planning Commission Meeting to be held at Park Rapids City Hall, 212 Second Street West, Park Rapids, MN 56470. All persons wishing to speak regarding this issue, either in writing or in person, will be heard at this time. A. Conditional Use Permit for ISD#309 for an educational institution limited to elementary, middle and senior high schools at 401 Huntsinger Ave located in an R-1 Single Family Residential District, PID#32.83.40010. All applicable legal descriptions and documents are available for public review at City Hall, Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30. Ben Oleson, AICP, City Planner oleson@hometownplanning.com 320-759-1560 (March 1, 2023) 197534