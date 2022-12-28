Notice of Public Hearing Notice is hereb

Notice of Public Hearing Notice is hereby given to the residents of Park Rapids, Minnesota, of a public hearing scheduled for Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at a special Planning Commission Meeting to be held at Park Rapids City Hall, 212 Second Street West, Park Rapids, MN 56470. All persons wishing to speak regarding this issue, either in writing or in person, will be heard at this time. A. Request to consider a Conditional Use Permit application from ISG by Andrea Rand on behalf of ALDI for a retail grocery store over 20,000 sq. ft. at 1310 1st St. E located in B-1 Highway Business District. PID#32.30.00700. All applicable legal descriptions and documents are available for public review at City Hall, Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30. Ben Oleson, AICP, City Planner oleson@hometownplanning.com 320-759-1560 (Dec. 28, 2022) 137453