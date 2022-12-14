NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREB

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 for the purposes of considering the proposed: 2023 Fee Schedule The hearing will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the Hubbard County Board Room, Room 324, Hubbard County Government Center, 301 Court Avenue, Park Rapids, MN 56470. Copies of the proposed 2023 Fee Schedule are available for public review during regular business hours in the Administrator’s Office, located in Room 327, Third Floor, Hubbard County Government Center, or on the Hubbard County website. The public is invited to attend and to present oral or written comments for or against the proposed 2023 Fee Schedule before the Hubbard County Board of Commissioners take action. Arrangements will be made to accommodate those with accessibility needs upon advance notice to the Hubbard County Administrators Office. (Dec. 3, 7, 10 & 14, 2022) 124977