Notice of Public Hearing Notice is hereb

Notice of Public Hearing Notice is hereby given to the residents of Park Rapids, Minnesota, of a public hearing scheduled for Monday, December 12, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at the Planning Commission Meeting to be held at Park Rapids City Hall, 212 Second Street West, Park Rapids, MN 56470. All persons wishing to speak regarding this issue, either in writing or in person, will be heard at this time. A. Request for a Variance for Bruce Johnson, 340 East River Dr, to exceed the 25% impervious surface lot coverage with approximately 27.3% coverage in an R-1 Single Family Residential District and Shoreland Overlay District. PID#32.59.01200 & 32.61.40100. All applicable legal descriptions and documents are available for public review at City Hall, Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Ben Oleson, AICP, City Planner oleson@hometownplanning.com 320-759-1560 (Nov. 30, 2022) 124961