NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING HUBBARD COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS HUBBARD COUNTY STATE OF MINNESOTA Notice is Hereby Given, that the Hubbard County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on September 5, 2023 at 9:30 a.m., or as soon thereafter as possible at the Hubbard County Board Room located in the Hubbard County Courthouse at 301 Court Avenue Park Rapids, MN 56470, third floor. The purpose of the meeting is to hold a public hearing to consider, and possibly act on a proposed ordinance restricting the public use and the sale of cannabis in Hubbard County. All interested persons may appear at the public meeting and present their views orally or prior to the meeting in writing. Dated this J LP of August, 2023 /s/ Jeff Cadwell, County Administrator BY AUTHORITY OF THE HUBBARD COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS /s/ Jeff Cadwell Hubbard County Administrator (Aug. 19 & 26, 2023) 250812