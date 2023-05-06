NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR THE FIRST R

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR THE FIRST READING OF PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO CHAPTER 36: FEE SCHEDULE OF THE PARK RAPIDS CITY CODE TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: Notice is hereby given that the Park Rapids City Council will meet in the Park Rapids City Council Chambers beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday May 9th, 2023 to hold the first reading of proposed amendments to Chapter 36: Fee Schedule of the Park Rapids City Code. Persons with a desire to be heard with reference to the proposed ordinance will be heard at this meeting. Written comments may be submitted to City Hall at 212 West Second Street, Park Rapids MN 56470. Berit Score City Clerk (May 6, 2023) 220376