NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR PROPOSED LI

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR PROPOSED LIQUOR LICENSE AT 18081 169th AVENUE, PARK RAPIDS, MN 56470 In accordance with City Code, section 91.018, notice is hereby given that the city council of the City of Park Rapids will meet in the council chambers at city hall at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27th, 2023, to consider the proposed liquor license at 18081 169th Avenue in the City of Park Rapids. Such persons with the desire to be heard with reference to the proposed liquor license will be heard at this meeting. Written comments may be submitted to City Hall at 212 Second Street West, Park Rapids MN 56470. You may call City Hall, attention City Clerk, at 218-732-3163 with any questions. (June 24, 2023) 236000