NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR AN ASSESSME

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR AN ASSESSMENT AT PID #32.55.00800 TO BE CERTIFIED TO COUNTY AUDITOR In accordance with Minnesota State Statue 429.061, notice is hereby given that the city council of City of Park Rapids will meet in the council chambers of the city hall at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, to consider the assessment at PID #32.55.00800 to be certified to the Hubbard County Auditor. Such persons with the desire to be heard with reference to the delinquent utilities to be certified will be heard at this meeting. Written comments may be submitted to City Hall at 212 Second Street West, Park Rapids MN 56470. (Aug. 19, 2023) 250331