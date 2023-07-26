NOTICE OF PUBLIC ACCURACY TEST FOR HUBBA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC ACCURACY TEST FOR HUBBARD COUNTY Notice is hereby given that a public test of electronic vote tabulating equipment and assistive voting equipment will be conducted on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. The equipment will be used for vote tabulation for the Special Election to elect a Commissioner for District 4 that will be held on August 8, 2023. The test will be held on the third floor of the Hubbard County Courthouse, South Conference Room, 301 Court Avenue, Park Rapids, MN 56470. Public accuracy testing is one layer of security to ensure our elections are fair, secure, and accurate. Public testing is done after each piece of equipment is tested preliminarily by officials to ensure accuracy and boost transparency in the election system. State and federal authorities test and certify all election equipment used in Hubbard County before it can be purchased. All election equipment is stored in a secure location. Learn more about Minnesota’s election administration at www.mnvotes.org/facts. The public accuracy test will be conducted in accordance with Minnesota Statute 206.83 and is open to the public. Kay Rave Hubbard County Auditor-Treasurer (#RunDates#) #ADid#