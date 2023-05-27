NOTICE OF POSITION OPENING The City of P

NOTICE OF POSITION OPENING The City of Park Rapids is accepting applications for a Seasonal Public Works - Parks and Recreation Worker. This position will assist the Parks and Recreation Department with daily duties throughout the summer. Minimum requirements: valid driver’s license and ability to lift 50 pounds. Pay is $15 per hour. Applications available at Park Rapids City Hall, at 212 Second Street West, in Park Rapids, from 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM, or on the city’s website, ci.park-rapids.mn.us. Deadline for submission of application at City Hall is Friday, June 9th, 2023, by 4:30 PM. (May 27; June 3, 2023) 226813