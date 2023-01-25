NOTICE OF POSITION OPENING The City of P

NOTICE OF POSITION OPENING The City of Park Rapids is accepting applications for a Part Time Weekend Public Works Utility Maintenance Worker. This position will assist with daily required utility recordings on weekends and holidays. Minimum requirements: High School Diploma, GED/or equivalent, 21 years of age, and ability to lift 50 pounds. Applications available at Park Rapids City Hall, at 212 Second Street West, in Park Rapids, from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM, or on the city’s website, ci.park-rapids.mn.us. Deadline for submission of application at City Hall is Friday, February 10th, 2023, by 4:30 PM. (Jan. 25, 2023) 169689