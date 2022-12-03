NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: Mortgagor: Richard Lorentzen and Audrey Lorentzen, Husband and Wife Mortgagee: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Nationstar Mortgage LLC D/B/A Mr. Cooper, its successors and assigns Dated: April 6, 2018 Recorded: April 19, 2018 Hubbard County Recorder Document No. A000396399 Assigned To: Nationstar Mortgage LLC Dated: August 31, 2022 Recorded: September 8, 2022 Hubbard County Recorder Document No. A000426113 Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 100397204131539824 Lender or Broker: Nationstar Mortgage LLC D/B/A Mr. Cooper, A Delaware Limited Liability Company Residential Mortgage Servicer: Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper Mortgage Originator: Nationstar Mortgage LLC D/B/A Mr. Cooper, A Delaware Limited Liability Company LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: REAL PROPERTY IN HUBBARD COUNTY, MINNESOTA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: THE NORTH 550 FEET OF THE EAST 400 FEET OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE l/4 OF NE l/4), SECTION FIFTEEN (15), TOWNSHIP ONE HUNDRED FORTY-FOUR (144), RANGE THIRTY-TWO (32). Commonly Known As: 31463 County 16, Laporte MN 56461 Parcel ID: 10.15.00410 This is Abstract Property. TAX PARCEL NO.: 10.15.00410 ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 31463 County 16 Laporte, MN 56461 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Hubbard ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $88,000.00 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $100,473.78 That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: December 21, 2022, 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Office Front Lobby, 301 Court Avenue, Park Rapids, MN to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within 6 Months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes section 580.30 or the property redeemed under Minnesota Statutes section 580.23 is June 21, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: NONE THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Dated: October 21, 2022 Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Assignee of Mortgagee By: HALLIDAY, WATKINS & MANN, P.C. Attorneys for: Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Assignee of Mortgagee 101 Fifth Street East, Suite 2626 St. Paul, MN 55101 801-355-2886 651-228-1753 (fax) THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. MN11589. (Oct. 29; Nov. 5, 12, 19 & 26; Dec. 3, 2022) 116070