NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTI

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described Mortgage (“Mortgage”): DATE OF MORTGAGE: December 17, 2021 MORTGAGOR: Founders Fiberglass LLC, a Minnesota limited liability company MORTGAGEE: Nicolet National Bank, a national banking association, as a successor in interest by merger to Charter Bank DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: December 20, 2021, as Document Number A000421377, in the office of the County Recorder in and for Hubbard County, MN. MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 1601 Industry Avenue, Park Rapids, Minnesota 56470 TAX PARCEL I.D. NO.: 32.63.01200 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot One (1), Block Two (2), Park Rapids Industrial Park First Addition, Hubbard County, Minnesota. COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Hubbard ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $300,000.00 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF THIS NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $282,563.01 That prior to commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding, Mortgagee complied with any conditions precedent to acceleration of the debt secured by, and foreclosure of, the Mortgage, and any notice and other requirements of any applicable statutes. That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said Mortgage or any part thereof. PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: August 8, 2023 PLACE OF SALE: Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office – Law Enforcement Center, 301 Court Avenue, Lobby, Park Rapids, MN 56470. SUBJECT TO redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the Mortgagors, their successors or assigns. Dated: June 12, 2023 MOSS & BARNETT, A PROFESSIONAL ASSOCIATION Christopher Ferreira (Lic. #28970X) Beth Gliedman (Lic. #0303240) 150 South Fifth Street, Suite 1200 Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 877-5000 (June 17 & 24; July 1, 8, 15 & 22, 2023) 233761