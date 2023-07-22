NOTICE OF MAIL BALLOT PROCEDURES TO VOTE

NOTICE OF MAIL BALLOT PROCEDURES TO VOTERS OF COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 4 IN HUBBARD COUNTY, MINNESOTA Commissioner District 4 includes the following: Akeley City, Akeley Township, Clay Township, Guthrie Township, Hart Lake Township, Hendrickson Township, Lakeport Township, Laporte City, Mantrap Township, Steamboat River Township, and Thorpe Township In 2023, voters registered in Commissioner District 4 in Hubbard County will vote entirely by mail in the upcoming special election as authorized by your township/city under MN Statutes 204B.45. The election dates, and the corresponding dates that ballots will be mailed to all registered voters in the above locations are: Special General Election: August 8, 2023. Ballot Mailing Dates: June 23rd – July 25th 2023. Each voter registered by July 18, 2023, for the Election on August 8 will be mailed a ballot automatically. Eligible voters not pre-registered by the dates noted, or pre-registered voters wishing to receive their ballot at a temporary address may contact the Hubbard County Auditor’s office by phone, mail, or in person for an absentee ballot application. All ballots may be returned by mail (a postage prepaid return envelope is included when ballots are mailed), or may be delivered in person, or delivered by designated agent to: Hubbard County Auditor’s Office, 301 Court Ave., Park Rapids, MN 56470. Ballots must be received no later than 8:00 p.m. on Election Day in order to be counted. Normal business hours are Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. In addition to normal business hours, extended hours for the mail ballot voting are: Special General Election: Saturday, August 5, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.; and Monday, August 7, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The polling place for this election will be at the Hubbard County Auditor’s Office. The polls will be open Tuesday, August 8, 2023, from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. At least one assistive voting device ballot-marker will be available at said polling place that permits persons with disabilities to vote privately and independently. Mail ballots will be counted at the Hubbard County Auditor’s Office starting at close of business on the 7th day prior to and after 8 p.m. on the respective election dates. Additional information is available by contacting the Hubbard County Auditor’s office; phone 218-732-3196. Kay Rave, Hubbard County Auditor-Treasurer Dated: July 18, 2023 (July 22, 2023) 242699