NOTICE OF INTENT TO ENACT an Ordinance e

NOTICE OF INTENT TO ENACT an Ordinance establishing a Local Housing Trust Fund. Notice is hereby given that the Hubbard County Board of Commissioners will consider the enactment of an Ordinance establishing a Local Housing Trust Fund at the regular meeting of the Hubbard County Board of Commissioners on July 18, 2023 at 9:00am in the County Government Center at 301 Court Avenue, Park Rapids, MN 56470. The purpose of the Housing Trust Fund Ordinance is to allow the County to create a trust fund to utilize for the development of housing in Hubbard County. A full copy of the proposed Ordinance is available on the county website www.co.hubbard.mn.us or in the County Administrator’s Office of the third floor of the Government Center. Jeff Cadwell Hubbard County Administrator 218-732-2336 (July 8, 2023) 239730