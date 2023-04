NOTICE OF HUBBARD COUNTY TIMBER AUCTION

NOTICE OF HUBBARD COUNTY TIMBER AUCTION INTERMEDIATE AUCTION – ORAL BIDS HUBBARD COUNTY COURT HOUSE ROOM 324(Board Room 3rd floor) 301 COURT AVE. PARK RAPIDS MN 56470 9:00 AM MONDAY, APRIL 17, 2023 Complete information may be obtained from the Natural Resource Management Office, Public Works Building, 101 Crocus Hill Street Park Rapids MN 56470 (April 1, 2023) 208278

