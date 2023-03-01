Notice of Annual Meeting Notice is hereb

Notice of Annual Meeting Notice is hereby given that the Annual Meeting of Lake George Township, County of Hubbard, State of Minnesota, will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the meeting may be postponed until the third Tuesday in March (March 21, 2023). The Annual Town Meeting will be held at the Lake George Town Hall, 37137 US 71, Lake George, MN 56458. Kaaren Mikus, Clerk, Lake George Township (March 1, 2023) 199116