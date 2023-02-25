NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING Notice is hereb

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Lake Emma Township, County of Hubbard State of Minnesota the Annual Town Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. In case of inclement weather, the meeting may be postponed until the third Tuesday in March (March 21, 2023). The Annual Meeting will commence at 7:00 P.M. to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law. The Annual Meeting will be held at the following location: Lake Emma Townhall Nan Iles, Clerk Lake Emma Township (Feb. 25, 2023) 197965