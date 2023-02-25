Notice of Annual Meeting Notice is hereb

Notice of Annual Meeting Notice is hereby given, that the Annual Meeting of the Township of Henrietta, County of Hubbard, State of Minnesota will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 7:00pm. In case of inclement weather, the Annual Town Meeting may be postponed until March 21, 2023 at 7:00pm. The Annual Town Meeting will be held at the Henrietta Town Hall, 19401 State 226, Park Rapids, MN 56470. Ann Lempola, Clerk, Henrietta Township (Feb. 25, 2023)197533