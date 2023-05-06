NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING ON VACATION P

NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING ON VACATION PURSUANT TO MINNESOTA STATUTES § 412.851 Notice is hereby given that a hearing will be held before the Park Rapids City Council at the Park Rapids City Council Chambers located at 212 Second Street West, Park Rapids, MN, 56470, beginning at 6:00 p.m. on May 23rd, 2023 to consider a proposed vacation of a portion of 8th Street E and Central Avenue legally described as: A proposed vacation of all that part of 8th Street E, as shown and dedicated on the plat of 8th Street E and Central Avenue which is further described as follows: 1.89 AC PRC STEINMETZ & NARY’S ADD LOTS 7 & 8 BLK 3. Proposed vacation is the platted 8th Street and Central Avenue, South of Fish Hook River, for a total of 240 linear feet. Berit Score City Clerk (May 6, 2023) 220377