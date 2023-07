NOTICE: Hubbard County Soil and Water Co

NOTICE: Hubbard County Soil and Water Conservation District Board shall meet on Monday, August 7th, 2023 at 9:00 am at the Hubbard SWCD Office 603 North Central Ave, Suite 100, Park Rapids MN 56470. This will replace the regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday August 9th, 2023. (July 26, 2023) 243468

