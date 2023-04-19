NOTICE HART LAKE TOWNSHIP The local Boar

NOTICE HART LAKE TOWNSHIP The local Board of Adjustment is scheduled at the Hart Lake Town Hall on Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10:00 AM. The purpose is to review and correct the assessment of the township for the year 2024. All persons considering themselves aggrieved by the assessment, or who wish to complain that the property of another is assessed too low, are hereby notified to appear at this meeting and show cause of having such assessment corrected. No complaint that another person is assessed too low will be acted upon until the person so assessed, or his agent, shall have been notified as such complaint. Charlotte Rauch, Clerk Hart Lake Township (April 19, 2023) 212617